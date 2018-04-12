Garcia went 1-for-4 with a double and a run in a 3-2 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday.

Garcia drew the start at shortstop in place of a resting Paul DeJong and slugged his first extra-base hit of the season in the process. The 28-year-old racked up three hits overall over the last two games of the three-game set against the Brewers, and he projects to continue seeing sporadic playing time around the infield in his usual utility role throughout the season.