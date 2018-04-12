Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Doubles in spot start
Garcia went 1-for-4 with a double and a run in a 3-2 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday.
Garcia drew the start at shortstop in place of a resting Paul DeJong and slugged his first extra-base hit of the season in the process. The 28-year-old racked up three hits overall over the last two games of the three-game set against the Brewers, and he projects to continue seeing sporadic playing time around the infield in his usual utility role throughout the season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Batting leadoff against Brewers•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Whiffs in pinch-hit appearance•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Leads off Friday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Draws rare start Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...