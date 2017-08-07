Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Draws another start at third base
Garcia will start at third base and bat ninth Monday against the Royals.
After reaching base four times in Sunday's blowout win over the Reds, Garcia will be awarded another start at the hot corner. Garcia has served primarily as a utility man this season for the Cardinals, but could end up settling into a full-time role at the third base if he's able to remain productive at the plate. Jedd Gyorko is slashing just .176/.241/.243 since the All-Star break and will be on the bench for the third time in four games Monday, perhaps signaling that he's no longer viewed as an everyday option in the infield.
