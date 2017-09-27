Garcia went 0-for-2 in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Cubs before being pinch hit for by Jose Martinez (thumb) in the fifth inning.

The 28-year-old utility man had last drawn a start on Sept. 16, but he'd logged hits in three straight pinch-hit appearances in last week's three-game set versus the Reds. Garcia has been serviceable at the plate while filling in around the infield this season, slashing .253/.368/.336 with two home runs and 20 RBI.