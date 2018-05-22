Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Exits with back ailment
Garica was forced to leave Monday's matchup against the Royals early with lower back tightness.
Garcia went 1-for-3 before exiting Monday, and he was replaced by Yairo Munoz. It's unclear if Garcia's injury is serious, but more news on his status should be released in the near future.
