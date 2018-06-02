Garcia is expected to land on the paternity list and will miss two days to be with his wife for the birth of their first child, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Garcia's move to the paternity list will open a roster spot for the expected returns of Carlos Martinez (lat) and Yadier Molina (groin) on Tuesday, though another move will need to be made when Garcia is set to be activated. However, he shouldn't be in any danger of losing out on a 25-man spot.