Garcia went 1-for-3 in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The 27-year-old continued his solid offensive showing despite the disappointing team result, with Thursday's production bringing his July average to .321. Garcia has hit safely in three of his last four games as well and raised his average from .202 to .234 since June 29.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast