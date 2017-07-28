Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Extends strong offensive stretch in loss
Garcia went 1-for-3 in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Diamondbacks.
The 27-year-old continued his solid offensive showing despite the disappointing team result, with Thursday's production bringing his July average to .321. Garcia has hit safely in three of his last four games as well and raised his average from .202 to .234 since June 29.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Continues hitting Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Hits second homer of 2017•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Hits bench Monday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Plates two in Sunday's win•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Struggling at plate in 2017•
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...