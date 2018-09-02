Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Gets fourth start in six games
Garcia will start at second base and hit eighth Sunday against the Reds.
Though he sat out Friday and Saturday while Yairo Munoz manned the keystone, Garcia's playing time has been on the rise of late. Sunday will mark Garcia's fourth start in six games at second base while Munoz heads back to a bench role. Until Kolten Wong (hamstring) is cleared to return from the disabled list, the Cardinals are likely to continue rotating both Munoz and Garcia at the position.
