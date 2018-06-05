Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Lands on paternity list
Garcia was placed on the paternity list Tuesday.
As expected, Garcia will step away from the team for a couple of days while he awaits the birth of his first child. He's expected to rejoin the Cardinals later in the week. Preston Guilmet was promoted to the majors to take his roster spot.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Expected to hit paternity list•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Go-ahead single in Thursday's win•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Paternity leave on tap•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Sits again Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Remains sidelined•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Not starting Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start