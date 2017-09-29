Garcia will lead off and play second base in Friday's series opener against the Brewers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Garcia has steadily seen time off the bench over the last few weeks, but will enter the starting nine as Kolton Wong continues to deal with back issues. Over the course of September, Garcia is slashing .256/.333/.359 with five RBI and four runs scored in 39 at-bats.