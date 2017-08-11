Play

Garcia is out of Friday's lineup against the Braves.

Garcia continues to lose out on everyday playing time at third base to Jedd Gyorko, who is hitting just .183 since the All-Star break. The 26-year-old lefty hit .300 over the month of July and remains a viable option at the plate for pinch-hitting appearances, but doesn't carry much fantasy value without a defined starting role.

