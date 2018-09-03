Garcia went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a run-scoring infield single and a groundout while also logging a stolen base in an extra-inning loss to the Reds on Sunday.

Garcia's multi-hit effort was his first since Aug. 12, and it snapped a 3-for-27 slump that had encompassed his previous 12 games. The valued utility man's recent struggles helped knock his average down as low as .217, its lowest point since May 8. Despite Sunday's success, he remains a marginal fantasy asset as a result of his generally pedestrian season line (.224/.306/.312).