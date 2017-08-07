Garcia went 1-for-2 with an RBI double, three walks and two runs in Sunday's 13-4 win over the Reds.

The utility man was a thorn in the side of Reds pitching throughout the afternoon, turning in his first multi-walk game since May 28 and scoring multiple runs for the first time all season. Garcia is enjoying a strong start to August overall, hitting .300 while seeing action in the first six games of the month.

