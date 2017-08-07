Cardinals' Greg Garcia: On base throughout blowout win
Garcia went 1-for-2 with an RBI double, three walks and two runs in Sunday's 13-4 win over the Reds.
The utility man was a thorn in the side of Reds pitching throughout the afternoon, turning in his first multi-walk game since May 28 and scoring multiple runs for the first time all season. Garcia is enjoying a strong start to August overall, hitting .300 while seeing action in the first six games of the month.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Extends strong offensive stretch in loss•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Continues hitting Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Hits second homer of 2017•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Hits bench Monday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Plates two in Sunday's win•
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...