Garcia, who hasn't made a start since May 21 due to lower-back tightness, is expected to be placed on the paternity list at some point this week as he awaits the birth of his child, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

While he hasn't started in nearly a week, Garcia has avoided the disabled list and has come off the bench on two occasions, so the back injury doesn't look to be much of a concern at this point. Instead, it appears Garcia has simply fallen behind the switch-hitting Yairo Munoz on the depth chart at shortstop as the Cardinals look to replace their top option at the position, Paul DeJong (hand), who is expected to be sidelined until late June. With Garcia set to leave the team in the coming days to be with his wife and family, Munoz should have an even greater opportunity to build up some job security.