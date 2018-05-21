Garcia went 1-for-3 with two RBI from a run-scoring single and a sacrifice fly in a win over the Phillies on Sunday.

Garcia logged one of his intermittent starts and produced, plating Dexter Fowler with his timely fourth-inning single before driving in his teammate again in the sixth with a sacrifice fly. The versatile utility man manned shortstop in place of the resting Jedd Gyorko on Sunday, and he could potentially see a slight uptick in playing time at the position while Paul DeJong (hand) remains sidelined.