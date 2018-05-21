Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Plates a pair Sunday
Garcia went 1-for-3 with two RBI from a run-scoring single and a sacrifice fly in a win over the Phillies on Sunday.
Garcia logged one of his intermittent starts and produced, plating Dexter Fowler with his timely fourth-inning single before driving in his teammate again in the sixth with a sacrifice fly. The versatile utility man manned shortstop in place of the resting Jedd Gyorko on Sunday, and he could potentially see a slight uptick in playing time at the position while Paul DeJong (hand) remains sidelined.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Cooling off over last several weeks•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Timely two-bagger in Sunday's win•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Tallies two homers in Saturday's win•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Doubles in spot start•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Batting leadoff against Brewers•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Whiffs in pinch-hit appearance•
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...