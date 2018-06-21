Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Producing at plate in June
Garcia, who went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Phillies on Wednesday, is hitting .333 over his first 18 plate appearances of June.
The versatile veteran only sees a handful of starts a month around the infield on average, but he's been putting them to good use recently. Garcia is now slashing a serviceable .272/.344/.395 on the season, with his current slugging percentage serving as a career high. The 28-year-old's sporadic playing time and modest power numbers do limit his fantasy viability to very deep formats, however, but he would see an uptick in appeal if injuries were to strike in the Cardinals infield.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Ropes double in spot start•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Returns from paternity leave•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Lands on paternity list•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Expected to hit paternity list•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Go-ahead single in Thursday's win•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Paternity leave on tap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...