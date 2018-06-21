Garcia, who went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Phillies on Wednesday, is hitting .333 over his first 18 plate appearances of June.

The versatile veteran only sees a handful of starts a month around the infield on average, but he's been putting them to good use recently. Garcia is now slashing a serviceable .272/.344/.395 on the season, with his current slugging percentage serving as a career high. The 28-year-old's sporadic playing time and modest power numbers do limit his fantasy viability to very deep formats, however, but he would see an uptick in appeal if injuries were to strike in the Cardinals infield.