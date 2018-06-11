Garcia went 1-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Reds on Sunday.

Garcia ripped his first extra-base hit since April 22, a sixth-inning two-bagger that eventually put him in scoring position and allowed him to come home on a Yairo Munoz sacrifice fly. The 28-year-old had been reinstated from paternity leave on June 7, but Sunday marked his first start since returning from a three-game absence from the team. Garcia projects to continue drawing intermittent starts around the infield over the course of the season, but his overall lack of consistent playing time and typically average production across the box score keeps his fantasy value limited to very deep formats.