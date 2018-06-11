Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Ropes double in spot start
Garcia went 1-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Reds on Sunday.
Garcia ripped his first extra-base hit since April 22, a sixth-inning two-bagger that eventually put him in scoring position and allowed him to come home on a Yairo Munoz sacrifice fly. The 28-year-old had been reinstated from paternity leave on June 7, but Sunday marked his first start since returning from a three-game absence from the team. Garcia projects to continue drawing intermittent starts around the infield over the course of the season, but his overall lack of consistent playing time and typically average production across the box score keeps his fantasy value limited to very deep formats.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Returns from paternity leave•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Lands on paternity list•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Expected to hit paternity list•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Go-ahead single in Thursday's win•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Paternity leave on tap•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Sits again Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana