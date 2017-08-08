Garcia is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Royals.

Garcia appears to have unseated the struggling Jedd Gyorko for primary duties at third base, but manager Mike Matheny will give the latter player a chance to break out of his slump Tuesday. It will probably take a few quality performances in a row for Gyorko to take back control of the third-base gig, as Garcia has proven himself a difficult out over his previous two starts. In those contests, Garcia went only 1-for-4 at the dish, but drew a whopping five walks.