Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Tallies two homers in Saturday's win
Garcia went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in the Cardinals 6-1 victory over the Reds on Saturday.
Interestingly enough, the lefty-hitting Garcia went deep for both home runs off southpaw starter Brandon Finnegan. The first homer was a solo shot in the second inning, but his second came with a runner abroad in the fourth. Garcia is now 6-18 (.333) on the season, though he still poses as little more than a reserve utility option moving forward.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Doubles in spot start•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Batting leadoff against Brewers•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Whiffs in pinch-hit appearance•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Leads off Friday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Draws rare start Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...