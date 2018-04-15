Garcia went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in the Cardinals 6-1 victory over the Reds on Saturday.

Interestingly enough, the lefty-hitting Garcia went deep for both home runs off southpaw starter Brandon Finnegan. The first homer was a solo shot in the second inning, but his second came with a runner abroad in the fourth. Garcia is now 6-18 (.333) on the season, though he still poses as little more than a reserve utility option moving forward.