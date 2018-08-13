Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Timely double in win
Garcia went 2-for-5 with an RBI double in a win over the Royals on Sunday.
The veteran utility man got the start at the keystone and delivered his first multi-hit effort since June 20. Garcia continues to fill in around the infield, and he's rebounded to an extent from a pedestrian July with a .250 average (4-for-16) thus far in August.
