Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Timely two-bagger in Sunday's win
Garcia smacked a pinch-hit two-run double and scored in a win over the Reds on Sunday.
The valued utility man came through in the eighth with his third double of the season, bringing home Kolten Wong and Harrison Bader to extend the Cardinals' lead to 8-2. Garcia is enjoying a hot start at the plate, as he's now hitting .320 with five extra-base hits (three doubles, two home runs), six RBI, four walks and seven runs over his first 30 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Tallies two homers in Saturday's win•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Doubles in spot start•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Batting leadoff against Brewers•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Whiffs in pinch-hit appearance•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Leads off Friday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Draws rare start Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...