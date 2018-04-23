Garcia smacked a pinch-hit two-run double and scored in a win over the Reds on Sunday.

The valued utility man came through in the eighth with his third double of the season, bringing home Kolten Wong and Harrison Bader to extend the Cardinals' lead to 8-2. Garcia is enjoying a hot start at the plate, as he's now hitting .320 with five extra-base hits (three doubles, two home runs), six RBI, four walks and seven runs over his first 30 plate appearances.