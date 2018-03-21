Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Whiffs in pinch-hit appearance
Garcia struck out in a pinch-hit appearance during Tuesday's 8-7 Cactus League loss to the Mets.
A valued utility presence over the last three seasons in particular, Garcia hasn't found much success this spring, rapping out a modest six hits over 40 plate appearances. Nevertheless, the fact he's able to fill in at no less than three infield spots (second base, third base and shortstop) figure to once again help him garner an Opening Day roster spot, while his serviceable major-league body of work at the plate help put his temporary spring struggles in proper perspective. Injuries around the infield enabled Garcia to see action in a career-high 133 games last season, a workload that's unlikely to be replicated in 2018.
