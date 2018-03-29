Cardinals' Greg Holland: Agrees to terms with Cardinals

Holland agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, pending a physical, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

It took them until Opening Day, but the Cardinals finally found their answer in the ninth inning in Holland. While he has been keeping his arm in shape, it seems likely that Holland will need a brief minor-league tuneup before slotting into the big-league bullpen. Dominic Leone and Tyler Lyons will share setup duties for St. Louis once Holland is active, at least until Luke Gregerson (hamstring) makes it back from the DL.