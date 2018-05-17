Cardinals' Greg Holland: Another rough outing Wednesday

Holland allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks over a third of an inning in a win over the Twins on Wednesday.

Holland opened the eighth with the benefit of a comfortable four-run lead, but he got into trouble immediately. The veteran reliever issued a free pass to Eddie Rosario to open the frame and then surrendered a single to Mitch Garver two batters later. Logan Morrison then drove Rosario home with another hit, and Holland followed by walking the pinch-hitting Robbie Grossman. That earned him the hook after 16 pitches and brought closer Bud Norris on for what turned out to be a five-out save. Holland had appeared to be hitting his stride prior to Wednesday's hiccup, as he'd generated four straight scoreless appearances. His occasional struggles and Norris' own success are presently validating manager Mike Matheny's decision to stick with the latter as his primary ninth-inning option for the time being.