Cardinals' Greg Holland: Another stumble in rehab appearance
Holland (hip) allowed an earned run -- a solo home run -- and recorded a strikeout over one inning in Double-A Springfield's loss to Arkansas on Friday.
Holland just can't seem to buy a clean minor-league inning, although the homer was his sole mistake. The embattled right-hander has now allowed four earned runs over his last pair of rehab appearances, and although he'd generated scoreless efforts in the prior two outings, he'd walked two batters apiece in those. He' won't have to wait long to try and atone for Friday's hiccup, however, as Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports that Holland is slated to pitch for Springfield again Saturday.
