Cardinals' Greg Holland: Blows save Friday

Holland blew his first save as a Cardinal in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Pirates, failing to record an out and coughing up three runs (two earned) on three hits in the ninth inning.

Errors by Jose Martinez and Tommy Pham didn't help matters, but Holland was also hit hard, serving up doubles to Corey Dickerson and Jody Mercer. Bud Norris pitched a clean eighth inning in front of him, and while manager Mike Matheny would clearly prefer Holland to be his closer, the veteran reliever's 7.71 ERA could force Matheny to reconsider if his struggles continue.