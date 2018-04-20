Cardinals' Greg Holland: Bounces back Thursday

Holland fired a scoreless seventh inning in a loss to the Cubs on Thursday, issuing a walk and recording a strikeout.

It was a solid rebound for the 32-year-old, who'd failed to record an out and allowed a two-run home run to Javier Baez two nights prior. Thursday's outing was Holland's third scoreless effort over his last four appearances, a potential sign that he's rounding into form after not having participated in spring training. The right-hander was inked by the Cardinals on Opening Day with the expectation that he'd eventually serve as the full-time closer, but Bud Norris has done an admirable job in the rule thus far, affording Holland additional time to hit his stride.