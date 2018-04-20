Cardinals' Greg Holland: Bounces back Thursday
Holland fired a scoreless seventh inning in a loss to the Cubs on Thursday, issuing a walk and recording a strikeout.
It was a solid rebound for the 32-year-old, who'd failed to record an out and allowed a two-run home run to Javier Baez two nights prior. Thursday's outing was Holland's third scoreless effort over his last four appearances, a potential sign that he's rounding into form after not having participated in spring training. The right-hander was inked by the Cardinals on Opening Day with the expectation that he'd eventually serve as the full-time closer, but Bud Norris has done an admirable job in the rule thus far, affording Holland additional time to hit his stride.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Falters in Tuesday's appearance•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Successful in low-leverage role•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Navigates scoreless frame Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Can't find strike zone in debut•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Joins active roster•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Expected back Monday•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...