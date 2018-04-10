Cardinals' Greg Holland: Can't find strike zone in debut

Holland (0-1) allowed an earned run on four walks over one-third of an inning in a 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Brewers on Monday.

The Cardinals' closer was anything but while being asked to preserve a 4-4 tie in his team debut, issuing free passes to both Travis Shaw and Domingo Santana to open his outing and eventually issuing his fourth free pass to Orlando Arcia with the bases loaded. Shaw crossed the plate with what ended up being the winning run, leaving Holland on the hook for the loss. There figure to be much better days ahead for the 32-year-old right-hander, who's racked up more than 40 saves in three of his past four seasons.