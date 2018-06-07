Cardinals' Greg Holland: Cleared for rehab stint
Holland (hip) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Holland came away from Tuesday's bullpen session -- his second since Sunday -- with no setbacks, clearing the way for him to get back into game action with the Redbirds. It's unclear how many rehab appearances Holland will need to make before the Cardinals feel comfortable bringing him off the disabled list, but he could be back sooner than later if he pitches well initially for Memphis. He's been on the shelf since May 26 with a hip injury.
