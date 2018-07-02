Cardinals' Greg Holland: Continues pitching well

Holland fired a perfect seventh inning in which he recorded a strikeout during a loss to the Braves on Sunday. He's now generated six consecutive scoreless outings since his return to the big leagues following a stint on the disabled list.

The former closer also boasts an impressive 8:0 K:BB over that stretch, which encompasses 5.2 innings overall. The only blemishes on Holland's record over that span are the pair of singles he's allowed, which has helped lead to a .105 BAA and .093 wOBA. Needless to say, this is the version of Holland the Cardinals thought they were getting when they inked him to a one-year, $14 million contract on Opening Day. While Bud Norris has subsequently taken firm possession of the ninth-inning role, Holland is increasingly regaining the confidence of manager Mike Matheny, which could lead to the occasional save opportunity as the rest of the season unfolds.

