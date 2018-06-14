Cardinals' Greg Holland: Continuing rehab at Double-A

Holland (hip) will report to Double-A Springfield on Thursday to continue his rehab assignment, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

With Triple-A Memphis heading on the road, Holland will shift his rehab stint to Double-A. The 32-year-old has struggled through a trio of rehab appearances, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks across three innings, so he'll need to show improvement with Springfield before the Cardinals feel comfortable activating him from the disabled list.