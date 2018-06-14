Cardinals' Greg Holland: Continuing rehab at Double-A
Holland (hip) will report to Double-A Springfield on Thursday to continue his rehab assignment, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
With Triple-A Memphis heading on the road, Holland will shift his rehab stint to Double-A. The 32-year-old has struggled through a trio of rehab appearances, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks across three innings, so he'll need to show improvement with Springfield before the Cardinals feel comfortable activating him from the disabled list.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Struggles again Monday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Control issues persist in second rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Control issues in first rehab outing•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Cleared for rehab stint•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Rehab assignment nearing•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Resumes throwing Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.