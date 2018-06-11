Cardinals' Greg Holland: Control issues persist in second rehab appearance
Holland (hip) fired a scoreless ninth inning in Triple-A Memphis' loss to Reno on Saturday, issuing two walks and recording a strikeout.
The good news for Holland during his second rehab appearance was that he generated another scoreless frame, and even the fact he threw 23 pitches could be looked at a positive from the standpoint of the veteran getting some work in. On the other hand, the elevated number of offerings were largely as a result of Holland's persistent control issues, something that didn't escape the attention of manager Mike Matheny, Brian Scott Rippee of MLB.com reports. "He isn't giving up runs, but the free bases are concerning," Matheny said. "I think Holland is still trying to find that feel."
