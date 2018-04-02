Cardinals' Greg Holland: Could join Cardinals on Monday

Holland could join the Cardinals on Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Holland is with High-A Palm Beach as he continues to work his way into game shape after signing with the Cardinals on Opening Day. If everything goes well during a pair of appearances for the Palm Beach Cardinals on Thursday and Saturday, the 32-year-old should be cleared to join the Cardinals prior to their home series against the Brewers next week. Once activated, Holland will serve as the Cardinals' closer.