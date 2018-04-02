Cardinals' Greg Holland: Could join Cardinals soon
Holland could join the Cardinals on Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Holland is with High-A Palm Beach as he continues to work his way into game shape after signing with the Cardinals on Opening Day. If everything goes well during a pair of appearances for the Palm Beach Cardinals on Thursday and Saturday, the 32-year-old should be cleared to join the Cardinals prior to their home series against the Brewers next week. Once activated, Holland will serve as the Cardinals' closer.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Optioned to High-A•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Agrees to terms with Cardinals•
-
Greg Holland: Close to signing with Cards•
-
Greg Holland: Nothing materializing despite interest from Mets•
-
Greg Holland: Still searching for 2018 contract•
-
Greg Holland: Turns down qualifying offer•
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...