Cardinals' Greg Holland: Could join Cardinals soon

Holland could join the Cardinals on Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Holland is with High-A Palm Beach as he continues to work his way into game shape after signing with the Cardinals on Opening Day. If everything goes well during a pair of appearances for the Palm Beach Cardinals on Thursday and Saturday, the 32-year-old should be cleared to join the Cardinals prior to their home series against the Brewers next week. Once activated, Holland will serve as the Cardinals' closer.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories