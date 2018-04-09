Cardinals' Greg Holland: Expected back Monday

Holland will be activated before Monday's game against the Brewers, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Holland has been getting up to speed with High-A Palm Beach after signing with the Cardinals on Opening Day. He's expected to slide right into the closing role once he's called up to join the big-league club. The 32-year-old righty has a 2.60 ERA and 186 saves in his seven-year major-league career.