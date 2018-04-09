Cardinals' Greg Holland: Expected back Monday
Holland will be activated before Monday's game against the Brewers, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Holland has been getting up to speed with High-A Palm Beach after signing with the Cardinals on Opening Day. He's expected to slide right into the closing role once he's called up to join the big-league club. The 32-year-old righty has a 2.60 ERA and 186 saves in his seven-year major-league career.
More News
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...