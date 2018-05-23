Cardinals' Greg Holland: Fails to record out Tuesday
Holland allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk without recording an out in a loss to the Royals on Tuesday.
Brought on with the Cardinals already trailing 3-1 to start the ninth, Holland exacerbated the situation. He allowed back-to-back singles to Abraham Almonte and Alcides Escobar to open the outing before issuing a walk to Hunter Dozier and surrendering a two-run single to Jon Jay. The 32-year-old's third straight two-run appearance pushed his ERA to a bloated 8.76, third-highest among relievers with at least 15 appearances. Despite the rough stretch, manager Mike Matheny, who'd viewed Tuesday's scenario as a low-leverage situation that could potentially build Holland's confidence, pledged to continue deploying the struggling veteran selectively, Sean Collins of MLB.com reports. "There will continue to be situations where we're down, and hopefully we can get him into a good place in his own mind confidence-wise, but it's a shame right now we can't get him there," Matheny said.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Takes loss with second consecutive rough outing•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Another rough outing Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Notches first hold Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Efficient for second straight outing•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Throws scoreless eighth inning•
-
Cardinals' Greg Holland: Not ready for closer role•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...