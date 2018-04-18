Cardinals' Greg Holland: Falters in Tuesday appearance
Holland allowed two earned runs on a hit and two walks while failing to record an out in a 5-3 win over the Cubs on Tuesday.
After seemingly getting on track by generating a pair of scoreless one-inning outings, Holland took a significant step back Tuesday. The 32-year-old right-hander allowed a leadoff walk to Kyle Schwarber before surrendering a 422-foot two-run home run to Javier Baez that closed the Cubs' deficit to 5-3. After issuing another free pass to Addison Russell, Holland got the hook without having recorded an out. With fellow veteran Bud Norris currently thriving in his ninth-inning role, manager Mike Matheny can likely afford to continue giving Holland some more tune-up work before deploying him in high-leverage, ninth-inning scenarios.
