Cardinals' Greg Holland: Getting up to speed

Holland retired all three batters he faced at High-A Palm Beach on Thursday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Holland is not quite ready for major-league action, having not signed with the Cardinals until Opening Day. He did quite well in minor-league action, though, requiring just seven pitches to record his three outs. He's expected to make one more minor-league appearance before joining the Cardinals on Monday. He should slide in immediately as the team's closer.