Cardinals' Greg Holland: Gives up run Saturday
Holland struck out one and allowed one earned run on two hits over one inning in High-A Palm Beach's 7-3 win over Jupiter on Saturday.
He cruised through his Thursday debut appearance, but he got his hands a bit dirty Saturday. Nevertheless, the veteran got another inning of work in during what is serving as his truncated version of spring training. Holland is reportedly finished with his minor-league tune-up appearances, according to Joe Trezza of MLB.com, as he's projected to join the big-league club Monday.
