Cardinals' Greg Holland: Heads to DL with hip impingement
Holland was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a right hip impingement.
It's unclear when the injury cropped up, or how long it will keep him sidelined, but it hopefully can help explain his string of poor outings recently, as the veteran has allowed eight earned runs across just two innings in his last four appearances. Holland will be eligible to return June 5 if he proves ready. Tyler Lyons was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding roster move.
