Cardinals' Greg Holland: Joins active roster

Holland was recalled from High-A Palm Beach on Monday.

As expected, Holland was activated and will be available Monday against Milwaukee. He's expected to immediately take over closing duties in St. Louis. The 32-year-old has fallen off a bit from his peak in 2013 and 2014, when he recorded a combined 93 saves with ERAs of 1.21 and 1.44, but he's still an effective reliever. In his return from Tommy John surgery last year, he managed to save 41 games for the Rockies with a solid 3.61 ERA. In a corresponding move, Mike Mayers was optioned to Triple-A Memphis.