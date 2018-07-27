Cardinals' Greg Holland: Loses roster spot
Holland will is expected to be released or designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Though Goold is reporting that St. Louis is in the process of designated Holland for assignment, Jon Heyman of Fancred and Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that Holland would be released by the club. In addition, Morosi added that Holland is expected to sign with a contender following his release, though the Cardinals have yet to make an official roster move regarding the reliever. Either way, it's apparent that Holland's brief stay in St. Louis has come to an end. Through 32 appearances this year, he logged a 7.92 ERA and 2.24 WHIP across 25 high-leverage innings.
