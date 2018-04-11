Cardinals' Greg Holland: Navigates scoreless frame Wednesday

Holland didn't allow a run in an inning of work Wednesday against the Brewers, though he did walk a batter.

St. Louis' closer scared everyone by walking the leadoff man in the ninth inning, but he bounced back by inducing a flyout and an inning-ending double play to face the minimum number of hitters in the inning. The lack of strikeouts in his first two outings is less than ideal, but the improved control (8 of his 13 pitches went for strikes) is a step in the right direction.