Cardinals' Greg Holland: Not ready for closer role

Holland is not ready to be used as the Cardinals' closer, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Holland's tenure with the Cardinals has gotten off to a brutal start. He's appeared in 10 games (7.1 innings) and allowed six runs on nine hits and eight walks. While the Cardinals still plan on using Holland as their closer at some point this season, his performance will need to trend in the right direction before taking on said role. Until Holland is ready, expect Bud Norris to continue seeing save opportunities.