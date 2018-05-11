Cardinals' Greg Holland: Notches first hold Thursday

Holland recorded his first hold in a win over the Padres on Thursday, allowing one walk in a scoreless eighth inning.

Holland continues to serve in a setup capacity for the time being, a role during which he's now generated three straight one-inning scoreless efforts to open May. The solid stretch is a welcome sight after Holland lost the temporary hold he had on the ninth-inning job with a pair of rocky outings to close out April. Notably, Bud Norris notched his eighth save of the season following Holland on Thursday, and he figures to remain the primary closer as long as he continues thriving in the role.