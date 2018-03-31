Cardinals' Greg Holland: Optioned to High-A
Holland was optioned to High-A Palm Beach so that he can ramp up his activity without restrictions, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals were able to take advantage of the fact that Holland still had a minor-league option remaining, but don't worry, he should join the big-league club in the coming days once he's ready for game action. In the meantime, Dominic Leone is the best bet to get saves for the Cardinals.
