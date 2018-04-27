Cardinals' Greg Holland: Pitches ninth inning for second consecutive appearance
Holland allowed one hit and struck out one to pitch a scoreless ninth inning Thursday against the Mets.
For his second consecutive appearance, Holland pitched in the ninth inning with the game tied and successfully sent the game to extra innings. The difference on this occasion was that Bud Norris -- the last pitcher in the closer role for the Cardinals -- was available and pitched in the eighth inning. Given his usage and improved results over his past several appearances, it appears likely that Holland will receive save opportunities shortly.
