Cardinals' Greg Holland: Pitches to contact again Sunday
Holland allowed an earned run on three hits over an inning in a loss to the Pirates on Sunday. He also recorded a strikeout.
Holland didn't exactly bounce back after blowing his first save opportunity of the season Friday. The 32-year-old allowed three hits for the second straight outing, and his ERA and WHIP now sit at 7.36 and 2.32, respectively. Holland presumably remains the Cardinals' preferred closing candidate given his career body of work in that capacity, but manager Mike Matheny does notably have other options at his disposal in Bud Norris and Luke Gregerson.
