Cardinals' Greg Holland: Rehab assignment nearing
Holland (hip) threw another bullpen session Tuesday and could begin a rehab assignment later this week according to general manager Michael Girsch, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Holland apparently came away from his initial throwing session Sunday without setbacks, and it appears that he could see game action before the week is out if he emerges just as favorably from Tuesday's work. Holland initially went on the disabled list May 26 and could ultimately be sidelined for a relatively modest period if his recovery continues to gather momentum.
