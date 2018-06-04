Cardinals' Greg Holland: Resumes throwing Sunday

Holland (hip) resumed throwing Sunday and is scheduled to do so again Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The embattled reliever reports feeling much better in recent days, which apparently led to him being cleared to take the next step in his recovery. If all goes well with his throwing sessions, Holland will likely begin a minor-league rehab assignment shortly thereafter.

