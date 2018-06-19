Cardinals' Greg Holland: Returns from injury
Holland (hip) returned from the disabled list Tuesday.
Holland struggled at the major-league level before being shut down with a hip impingement in late May. He struggled again while rehabbing with Triple-A Memphis and Double-A Springfield. The right-hander is back in the majors but it's hard to imagine him working into the late-inning mix anytime soon. In a corresponding move, Matt Bowman was placed on the disabled list with blisters.
